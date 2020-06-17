All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 144-24 37 AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
144-24 37 AVE.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

144-24 37 AVE.

144-24 37th Avenue · (347) 239-9350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

144-24 37th Avenue, Queens, NY 11354
Flushing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Low fee!Huge 1 Bedroom 1 Bath (flex 2br) in prime Flushing.Brand new kitchen with great dining room.New and renovated bathroom with beautiful ceramic tiles.Lots of closet space,great natural sun-light.10 minutes walk from the Subway station,all shops within few blocks from the building.Elevator, Laundry, Live-in Super.Good credit and income only.Contact today for private viewing with Mahzari Realty***MORE AVAILABLE APARTMENT IN THE SAME AREA***MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME.CALL TODAY : SHAI MAHZARI347.239.9350Shai Mahzari347-239-9350Web: www.Mahzarirealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144-24 37 AVE. have any available units?
144-24 37 AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 144-24 37 AVE. have?
Some of 144-24 37 AVE.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144-24 37 AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
144-24 37 AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144-24 37 AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 144-24 37 AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 144-24 37 AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 144-24 37 AVE. does offer parking.
Does 144-24 37 AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144-24 37 AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144-24 37 AVE. have a pool?
No, 144-24 37 AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 144-24 37 AVE. have accessible units?
No, 144-24 37 AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 144-24 37 AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 144-24 37 AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144-24 37 AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 144-24 37 AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 144-24 37 AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity