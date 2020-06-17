144-24 37 AVE.

Amenities

garage recently renovated elevator internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Low fee!Huge 1 Bedroom 1 Bath (flex 2br) in prime Flushing.Brand new kitchen with great dining room.New and renovated bathroom with beautiful ceramic tiles.Lots of closet space,great natural sun-light.10 minutes walk from the Subway station,all shops within few blocks from the building.Elevator, Laundry, Live-in Super.Good credit and income only.Contact today for private viewing with Mahzari Realty***MORE AVAILABLE APARTMENT IN THE SAME AREA***MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME.CALL TODAY : SHAI MAHZARI347.239.9350Shai Mahzari347-239-9350Web: www.Mahzarirealty.com