Amenities

garage bbq/grill some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AMAZING LOCATION! ......NO EMAILS WILL BE ANSWERED.....- T E X T OR C A L L .............. INCOME MUST BE 40 TIMES THE RENT - THIS IS A COOPERATIVE BUILDING - ALL APPLICATIONS PROCESSED BY MANAGEMENT FIRM NOT LANDLORDS...... RENT IS $1500 - NO PETS - GAS INCLUDED Large Studio - Sleeping Alcove - Walk to Subway - A+ Location No Pets Fantastic Yard BBQ Area Indoor Garage - 1 year or more wait list Video Intercom New Windows Cooperative building- Must Pass Credit and Background checks - Income to debt ratio and 40x rent as Income Other than that EASY BOARD Parents may guarantee children and vice versa Must pay 1/2 Month Brokers fee and application fee for Cooperative / Move In fee Large Studio - Sleeping Alcove - Walk to Subway - A+ LocationNo PetsFantastic YardBBQ AreaVideo Intercomtext Luis 917-577-2868