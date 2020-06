Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony gym elevator doorman accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator gym on-site laundry

Available . Good condition 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo located in center of Flushing, with large balcony . 1 min walk to Main St, near post office Library, LIRR, 7 Train, Buses, Supermarkets. Doctor Office & Attorney Office in the building, Laundry room, gym, party room on the 2nd floor of the building.24 hours doorman. Building with Elevator and wheelchair accessible ramp. Tenants only paid electric. Won't last.