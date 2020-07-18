All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:13 PM

128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard

128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard · (718) 886-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard, Queens, NY 11356
College Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 FL · Avail. now

$2,380

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have any available units?
128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard offer parking?
No, 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 128-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

