Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM
102-40 Alstyne Ave
102-40 Alstyne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Corona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
102-40 Alstyne Avenue, Queens, NY 11368
Corona
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment, hardwood floors, granite counter top, excellent condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 102-40 Alstyne Ave have any available units?
102-40 Alstyne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queens, NY
.
Is 102-40 Alstyne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102-40 Alstyne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102-40 Alstyne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 102-40 Alstyne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queens
.
Does 102-40 Alstyne Ave offer parking?
No, 102-40 Alstyne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 102-40 Alstyne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102-40 Alstyne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102-40 Alstyne Ave have a pool?
No, 102-40 Alstyne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102-40 Alstyne Ave have accessible units?
No, 102-40 Alstyne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102-40 Alstyne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 102-40 Alstyne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102-40 Alstyne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 102-40 Alstyne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
