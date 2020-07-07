2302 Martingale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Light and Bright Upper Level Saddler End Unit. Enter into the Large Living Room/ Dining area with Wall to Wall Carpeting, and a Sliding Glass Door to a deck. The kitchen has ample cabinets and a window for you to gaze out onto the backyard. As you walk down the hallway to the bedroom, you will find the linen closet, washer dryer, and access to the full bath. The large bedroom features double closets and 2 windows to let in extra light. There is a storage room on the ground floor just outside the entrance, and there is also an extra storage room off the living room that could also be used as an office. Complex Amenities include assigned parking, pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, and is conveniently located close to shopping, I-84 and Metro North. Prospective Tenants will be required to provide a Credit Report and Background Check completed within the previous 30 days.