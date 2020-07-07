All apartments in Putnam County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

2302 Martingale Drive

2302 Martingale Drive · (845) 216-8724
Location

2302 Martingale Drive, Putnam County, NY 10512

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Light and Bright Upper Level Saddler End Unit. Enter into the Large Living Room/ Dining area with Wall to Wall Carpeting, and a Sliding Glass Door to a deck. The kitchen has ample cabinets and a window for you to gaze out onto the backyard. As you walk down the hallway to the bedroom, you will find the linen closet, washer dryer, and access to the full bath. The large bedroom features double closets and 2 windows to let in extra light. There is a storage room on the ground floor just outside the entrance, and there is also an extra storage room off the living room that could also be used as an office. Complex Amenities include assigned parking, pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, and is conveniently located close to shopping, I-84 and Metro North. Prospective Tenants will be required to provide a Credit Report and Background Check completed within the previous 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Martingale Drive have any available units?
2302 Martingale Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2302 Martingale Drive have?
Some of 2302 Martingale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Martingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Martingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Martingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Martingale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Putnam County.
Does 2302 Martingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Martingale Drive offers parking.
Does 2302 Martingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 Martingale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Martingale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2302 Martingale Drive has a pool.
Does 2302 Martingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2302 Martingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Martingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Martingale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Martingale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Martingale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
