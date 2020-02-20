155 Shear Hill Road

Amenities

DIRECT LAKEFRONT! Beautifully remodeled two bedroom apartment in side by side two family home on peaceful and quiet "LAKE CASSE". Features gorgeous hardwood floors, huge picture window overlooking lake, remodeled kitchen, new appliances, remodeled full bath, living room with massive stone fireplace, great views of the lake, private backyard and lakefront property with boat dock. (non-motor lake)(great fishing). View is outstanding! (NOTE: Bedrooms are very small!). The property also has access to the Lake Casse Park District with a 100' sandy beach, playground and picnic area. Close to Fulmar Road Schools, Route 6, Route 684 and the Metro North Train. Application and credit check required. (Sorry, no pets)!