All apartments in Putnam County
Find more places like 155 Shear Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Putnam County, NY
/
155 Shear Hill Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:10 PM

155 Shear Hill Road

155 Shear Hill Road · (845) 729-4848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

155 Shear Hill Road, Putnam County, NY 10541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
DIRECT LAKEFRONT! Beautifully remodeled two bedroom apartment in side by side two family home on peaceful and quiet "LAKE CASSE". Features gorgeous hardwood floors, huge picture window overlooking lake, remodeled kitchen, new appliances, remodeled full bath, living room with massive stone fireplace, great views of the lake, private backyard and lakefront property with boat dock. (non-motor lake)(great fishing). View is outstanding! (NOTE: Bedrooms are very small!). The property also has access to the Lake Casse Park District with a 100' sandy beach, playground and picnic area. Close to Fulmar Road Schools, Route 6, Route 684 and the Metro North Train. Application and credit check required. (Sorry, no pets)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Shear Hill Road have any available units?
155 Shear Hill Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 Shear Hill Road have?
Some of 155 Shear Hill Road's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Shear Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
155 Shear Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Shear Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 155 Shear Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Putnam County.
Does 155 Shear Hill Road offer parking?
No, 155 Shear Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 155 Shear Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Shear Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Shear Hill Road have a pool?
No, 155 Shear Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 155 Shear Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 155 Shear Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Shear Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Shear Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Shear Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Shear Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 155 Shear Hill Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTPort Chester, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NY
Darien, CTNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYWest Haverstraw, NYBeacon, NYHighland Falls, NYNewburgh, NYPeekskill, NYNew Windsor, NYRidgefield, CT
Croton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYMount Ivy, NYPomona, NYNew City, NYFairview, NYWestport, CTSleepy Hollow, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYSouth Nyack, NYSloatsburg, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
Mercy CollegeState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity