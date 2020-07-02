All apartments in Putnam County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

14 B Orchard Lane

14 B Orchard Ln · (914) 234-4444
Location

14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY 10516

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 5300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
hot tub
internet access
media room
new construction
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi. Every design and tech detail was thought of when constructing this 5300 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home. On the main level is the huge open floor plan kitchen/living room area with vaulted ceilings, tons of light from the oversized windows and the very cool 72" linear gas fireplace. The kitchen features quartz contertops, large island with designer pendant lighting and Viking appliances. Down the hall are 2 nicely sized bedrooms, plus the master suite. The master is a true retreat with a large walk-in closets, spa-like ensuite, vaulted ceilings for an airy feel and a Juliet balcony to the backyard. Downstairs is where the fun begins with a game room, a media room complete theater seating, plus a bar! There is also an office, additional bedroom plus full bath. This home has a modern and city-like feel to the design, with plenty of space to entertain or hang with the family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 B Orchard Lane have any available units?
14 B Orchard Lane has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 B Orchard Lane have?
Some of 14 B Orchard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 B Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14 B Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 B Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 B Orchard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14 B Orchard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14 B Orchard Lane offers parking.
Does 14 B Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 B Orchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 B Orchard Lane have a pool?
No, 14 B Orchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14 B Orchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 14 B Orchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14 B Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 B Orchard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 B Orchard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 B Orchard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
