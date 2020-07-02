14 B Orchard Lane

Amenities

PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi. Every design and tech detail was thought of when constructing this 5300 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home. On the main level is the huge open floor plan kitchen/living room area with vaulted ceilings, tons of light from the oversized windows and the very cool 72" linear gas fireplace. The kitchen features quartz contertops, large island with designer pendant lighting and Viking appliances. Down the hall are 2 nicely sized bedrooms, plus the master suite. The master is a true retreat with a large walk-in closets, spa-like ensuite, vaulted ceilings for an airy feel and a Juliet balcony to the backyard. Downstairs is where the fun begins with a game room, a media room complete theater seating, plus a bar! There is also an office, additional bedroom plus full bath. This home has a modern and city-like feel to the design, with plenty of space to entertain or hang with the family.