Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included. Conveniently located close to all amenities most cities have to offer, this freshly painted rental unit allows space for full size bedroom sets***One month's rent and a month security is necessary along with a complete rental application to obtain this apt***Fairly good credit is a plus; no pets allowed.