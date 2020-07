Amenities

Available August 1st. Completely updated 3 br, 1 bath rental in the city of Poughkeepsie. 3rd floor unit. Brand new kitchen and beautiful bathroom. Large walk-in pantry in kitchen! Unit has been completely updated. Driveway parking. A lot of love went into this apartment, looking for tenants to take care of it! Year to year lease. Owner pays water bill, taxes and garbage. NO Pets and No Smoking. Tenant pays gas and electric bill.