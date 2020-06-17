All apartments in Poughkeepsie
109 N Clinton St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

109 N Clinton St

109 North Clinton Street · (914) 318-8959
Location

109 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated three bedroom second floor unit in heart of downtown Poughkeepsie! Perfectly located near Walkway Over the Hudson, Starbucks shops, and so much more!

Master bedroom has two closets. Second bedroom is through the master bedroom and has a walk in closet.

Third bedroom is off of kitchen with a closet.
There is a closet in the living room and a shoe cabinet in the entry way.
Bathroom has large storage closet.

Showings are being scheduled with immediate availability for June! $1,600 per Month and 1 Month Security deposit = $3,200 total move in. Tenant pays ALL utilities. Picture ID (copy) - Proof of income - Renter's Insurance - Security & Background Check - No Smoking of ANY kind - No Pets. Email 109nclinton@gmail.com to schedule viewings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 N Clinton St have any available units?
109 N Clinton St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 109 N Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
109 N Clinton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 N Clinton St pet-friendly?
No, 109 N Clinton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poughkeepsie.
Does 109 N Clinton St offer parking?
No, 109 N Clinton St does not offer parking.
Does 109 N Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 N Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 N Clinton St have a pool?
No, 109 N Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 109 N Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 109 N Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 109 N Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 N Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 N Clinton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 N Clinton St does not have units with air conditioning.
