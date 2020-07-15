/
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR. One year rental is $12,500 monthly. Short term rental is $13,500 monthly.
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
Saddle Rock
35 Walters Place
35 Walters Lane, Saddle Rock, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3900 sqft
Incredibly Spacious 6 Bedroom, 4 Baths Expanded Ranch in Prestigious Village of Saddle Rock with Private Pool & Tennis Park. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Over-sized Den with Cathedral Ceilings.
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
PERFECT Relocation for the school year, or a full year! Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the
Saddle Rock
60 Dickenson Place
60 Dickenson Place, Saddle Rock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$9,900
6000 sqft
Majestic Center Hall Colonial On Close To 0.5 Acre Property, Exclusive Village Of Saddle Rock With It's Own Club, Pool, Tennis, Park.
Bayside
18-05 215th Street
18-05 215th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Furnished 1 Bedroom Rental On 14th Floor With Marina Water Views From Terrace. Building Amenities Inc. Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Underground Parking, 24 Hr Doorman, Shopping, Laundry & Party Room.
Verified
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,261
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Kew Gardens Hills
147-42 78th avenue
147-42 78th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished 3 Bedroom Duplex Townhouse - Property Id: 306484 Bright 3 Bedrooms, living room, dining room, granite countertop kitchen island,1full bathroom with jacuzzi and separate shower, granite half bath, near shopping, transportation St Johns
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
Flushing
40-28 College Point Boulevard
40-28 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,200
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Flushing. Furnished sunny cozy studio in downtown Flushing. Rent includes water, gas, heat & health club. 24 hour doorman, basketball/tennis courts, BBQ, pool, etc. Close to all.
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
Flushing
133-47 Sanford Ave
133-47 Sanford Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
950 sqft
Available .Good condition furnished 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo located in center of Flushing, with large balcony . 1 min walk to Main St, near post office Library, LIRR, 7 Train, Buses, Supermarkets.
New Cassel
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
North Side
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
Jericho
3 Fall Ln
3 Fall Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1915 sqft
In The Middle Of East Birchwood and Quiet Street Location, The Hollywood Split Style and Freshly Painted House features Vaulted ceiling Living rm, updated kitchen, dinning rm. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths.
Whitestone
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard, Queens, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,900
Fully Furnished Short Or Long Term Rental One of a kind restored Mansion in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in NYC, Beechurst. This is the best option to have Hamptons style living without the commute.
216 Richbell Road
216 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer.
Flushing
37-33 College Point Boulevard
37-33 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
*Furnished or unfurnished!*Fantastic apartment in the best location in Flushing/Main St! The apartment features impeccable hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including microwave and dishwasher) and a large
Bayville
388 Bayville Avenue
388 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
FURNISHED - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary . Located In Beautiful Bayville. Updated, With Open Floor Plan, Water-views from Master Bedroom, Gas Fireplace, Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining. Year Lease with option to renew.
