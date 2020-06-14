All apartments in Port Washington North
2 Soundview Gardens C

2 Soundview Gdns · No Longer Available
Location

2 Soundview Gdns, Port Washington North, NY 11050
Port Washington

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Soundview Gardens - Property Id: 282005

***NO BROKER FEE***

Beautiful, bright and quiet LARGE 1 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Dining Room, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets and Gas Stove. Abundant lighting. Heat, Hot Water And Cooking Gas All Included. Stunning Landscaping. Don't Fight Traffic And High Gas Prices - 37 Minutes To Penn Station By Long Island Rail Road (Lirr). Electricity + NO PETS ALLOWED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282005
Property Id 282005

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Soundview Gardens C have any available units?
2 Soundview Gardens C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Washington North, NY.
What amenities does 2 Soundview Gardens C have?
Some of 2 Soundview Gardens C's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Soundview Gardens C currently offering any rent specials?
2 Soundview Gardens C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Soundview Gardens C pet-friendly?
No, 2 Soundview Gardens C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Washington North.
Does 2 Soundview Gardens C offer parking?
No, 2 Soundview Gardens C does not offer parking.
Does 2 Soundview Gardens C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Soundview Gardens C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Soundview Gardens C have a pool?
No, 2 Soundview Gardens C does not have a pool.
Does 2 Soundview Gardens C have accessible units?
No, 2 Soundview Gardens C does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Soundview Gardens C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Soundview Gardens C has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Soundview Gardens C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Soundview Gardens C does not have units with air conditioning.
