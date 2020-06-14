2 Soundview Gardens C

Amenities

Soundview Gardens - Property Id: 282005



Beautiful, bright and quiet LARGE 1 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Dining Room, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets and Gas Stove. Abundant lighting. Heat, Hot Water And Cooking Gas All Included. Stunning Landscaping. Don't Fight Traffic And High Gas Prices - 37 Minutes To Penn Station By Long Island Rail Road (Lirr). Electricity + NO PETS ALLOWED.

No Pets Allowed



