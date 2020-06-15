19 Wildwood Gdns A2

Amenities
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 297387
Beautiful, bright, Cathedral Ceilings and quiet LARGE 2 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Dining Room, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets and Gas Stove. Abundant lighting. Heat, Hot Water And Cooking Gas All Included. Stunning Landscaping. Don't Fight Traffic And High Gas Prices - 37 Minutes To Penn Station By Long Island Rail Road (Lirr). Electricity + NO PETS ALLOWED.
No Pets Allowed
