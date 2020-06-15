All apartments in Port Washington North
Port Washington North, NY
19 Wildwood Gdns A2
19 Wildwood Gdns A2

19 Wildwood Gdns · (646) 234-5815
Location

19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY 11050
Port Washington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A2 · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 297387

***NO BROKER FEE***

Beautiful, bright, Cathedral Ceilings and quiet LARGE 2 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Dining Room, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets and Gas Stove. Abundant lighting. Heat, Hot Water And Cooking Gas All Included. Stunning Landscaping. Don't Fight Traffic And High Gas Prices - 37 Minutes To Penn Station By Long Island Rail Road (Lirr). Electricity + NO PETS ALLOWED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297387
Property Id 297387

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 have any available units?
19 Wildwood Gdns A2 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 have?
Some of 19 Wildwood Gdns A2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 currently offering any rent specials?
19 Wildwood Gdns A2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 pet-friendly?
No, 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Washington North.
Does 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 offer parking?
No, 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 does not offer parking.
Does 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 have a pool?
No, 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 does not have a pool.
Does 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 have accessible units?
No, 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Wildwood Gdns A2 does not have units with air conditioning.
