Port Jefferson, NY
129 South Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

129 South Street

129 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 South Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777
Port Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Walk To Village! 3 Bedroom/1 Bath in Heart of Town; Port Jeff Village Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 South Street have any available units?
129 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Jefferson, NY.
What amenities does 129 South Street have?
Some of 129 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Jefferson.
Does 129 South Street offer parking?
No, 129 South Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 South Street have a pool?
No, 129 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 South Street have accessible units?
No, 129 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 South Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
