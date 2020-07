Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible concierge doorman elevator gym parking garage internet access lobby new construction dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage green community online portal

Experience Port Chester's first waterfront luxury rental apartments - The Mariner. Overlooking the Byram River, and newly constructed with a LEED Silver certification, these signature residences celebrate the Village of Port Chester's renaissance. The large, modern apartments are complimented by an abundance of on-site amenities including an attended lobby, fitness center, resident lounge and landscaped roof deck. The Mariner offers the finest luxury rentals in Westchester County, with an easy walk to MetroNorth and the hottest restaurants and shopping Port Chester has to offer.