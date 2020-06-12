/
3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY
550 King Street
550 King Street, Port Chester, NY
From the charming stone walkway leading you across the beautifully landscaped front lawn to the large sunroom to the living room with hardwood floors anchored by a huge fireplace that greets you the moment you walk in, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath family
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Chickahominy
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.
Chickahominy
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
900 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, 3 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
2 Knollwood Drive
2 Knollwood Drive, Rye Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Lovely home set on private property. A quiet hide away. Close to schools. extra parking, Property levels out for the back yard. This is a wonderful way to be in the Blind Brook School District.
Byram
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.
Pemberwick
52 Moshier Street
52 Moshier Street, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Spectacular space overlooking nature preserve! Enjoy back-country luxe with in-town convenience.
28 Ridgeland Terrace
28 Ridgeland Terrace, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1072 sqft
Picture Perfect Luxury unfurnished House in a wonderful enclave just (1) Block from Rye Beach. This Home has been totally renovated with new Roof, siding, insulation and new Windows.
20 Langhorne Lane
20 Langhorne Lane, Fairfield County, CT
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Langhorne Lane in Fairfield County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Greenwich
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2
36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041 Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance.
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at
31 Fellowship Lane
31 Fellowship Lane, Rye Brook, NY
Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair.
23 2nd Street
23 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Custom made townhouse in the heart of downtown Harrison. This home is a corner property that gets incredible light all throughout the day. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout.
160 Lakeview Avenue
160 Lakeview Avenue East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1350 sqft
Bright, Spacious and incredibly well maintained apartment in Silver Lake offers great space, large rooms and includes 3 bedroom - 2 baths as well as EIK, DNRM & LVRM. Ample Street parking available.
114 -116 2nd Street
116 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1700 sqft
Don t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, two and a half bath duplex in the heart of downtown Harrison. Unit boasts brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious rooms with ample closet space and updated baths.
696 Ridgeway
696 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail.
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
New construction in the city of Rye, all rental inquiries for minimum 2 year lease only! Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.
