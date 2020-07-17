All apartments in Port Chester
Port Chester, NY
1 Landmark Square
1 Landmark Square

1 Landmark Sq · (914) 980-6444
Location

1 Landmark Sq, Port Chester, NY 10573

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,875

Studio · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Live the dream in this beautifully renovated, 1st. floor, 2-level loft-style Condo in the Historic Life Savers Building in the heart of Port Chester. Outside is a 6 story industrial beauty of a building with garage parking, roof-top pool, exercise room, laundry room and full Security. Inside is a fully renovated gorgeous unit with newer bath, updated kitchen with granite, distressed wood ceilings in entry and kitchen, newer carpeting and a huge loft with enough room to accommodate a king sized bed and office area. Contemporary color and design go with any d cor. Extra parking space available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Landmark Square have any available units?
1 Landmark Square has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Landmark Square have?
Some of 1 Landmark Square's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Landmark Square currently offering any rent specials?
1 Landmark Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Landmark Square pet-friendly?
No, 1 Landmark Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Chester.
Does 1 Landmark Square offer parking?
Yes, 1 Landmark Square offers parking.
Does 1 Landmark Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Landmark Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Landmark Square have a pool?
Yes, 1 Landmark Square has a pool.
Does 1 Landmark Square have accessible units?
No, 1 Landmark Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Landmark Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Landmark Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Landmark Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Landmark Square does not have units with air conditioning.
