1 Landmark Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Live the dream in this beautifully renovated, 1st. floor, 2-level loft-style Condo in the Historic Life Savers Building in the heart of Port Chester. Outside is a 6 story industrial beauty of a building with garage parking, roof-top pool, exercise room, laundry room and full Security. Inside is a fully renovated gorgeous unit with newer bath, updated kitchen with granite, distressed wood ceilings in entry and kitchen, newer carpeting and a huge loft with enough room to accommodate a king sized bed and office area. Contemporary color and design go with any d cor. Extra parking space available.