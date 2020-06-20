1 Landmark Sq

Amenities

Amazing duplex studio with a separate kitchen and a separate loft in this sought after condo in the former Lifesaver Factory with an open layout and a upscale kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, unique property, huge windows, outdoor rooftop pool, jacuzzi, laundry on every floor, fitness center, concierge, covered parking and many custom features. Steps to train and sought after downtown Portchester and Marina Walk.Port Chester residents enjoy a vibrant downtown with amazing eclectic restaurants and shopping. residents and a short train ride to NYC. 100's of Private Rentals! We have the best selection of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200.Voted #1 in Westchester 2019- Most Closed Private Rental Transactions! Rentals are our Primary Business.Harborview Properties has the largest selection of Hard to Find, Private Rentals in Westchester. Harborview4837