1 Landmark Sq
1 Landmark Sq

1 Landmark Sq · (914) 834-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Landmark Sq, Port Chester, NY 10573

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
Amazing duplex studio with a separate kitchen and a separate loft in this sought after condo in the former Lifesaver Factory with an open layout and a upscale kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, unique property, huge windows, outdoor rooftop pool, jacuzzi, laundry on every floor, fitness center, concierge, covered parking and many custom features. Steps to train and sought after downtown Portchester and Marina Walk.Port Chester residents enjoy a vibrant downtown with amazing eclectic restaurants and shopping. residents and a short train ride to NYC. 100's of Private Rentals! We have the best selection of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200.Voted #1 in Westchester 2019- Most Closed Private Rental Transactions! Rentals are our Primary Business.Harborview Properties has the largest selection of Hard to Find, Private Rentals in Westchester. Harborview4837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Landmark Sq have any available units?
1 Landmark Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Chester, NY.
What amenities does 1 Landmark Sq have?
Some of 1 Landmark Sq's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Landmark Sq currently offering any rent specials?
1 Landmark Sq isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Landmark Sq pet-friendly?
No, 1 Landmark Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Chester.
Does 1 Landmark Sq offer parking?
Yes, 1 Landmark Sq does offer parking.
Does 1 Landmark Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Landmark Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Landmark Sq have a pool?
Yes, 1 Landmark Sq has a pool.
Does 1 Landmark Sq have accessible units?
No, 1 Landmark Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Landmark Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Landmark Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Landmark Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Landmark Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
