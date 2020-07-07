All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like The Henry Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, NY
/
The Henry Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Henry Apartments

1 Crystal Hill Dr · (845) 403-0119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Summer Move In Special! --- READY TO MOVE? MOVE IN TO ONE OF OUR BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT HOMES BY JULY 20TH AND RECEIVE UP TO 1 MONTH FREE! -- Call Today For Details!
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY 10970

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3202 · Avail. now

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1366 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7306 · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 7408 · Avail. now

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 9307 · Avail. now

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Henry Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
media room
online portal
pool table
The Henry offers an opportunity to discover all the conveniences of a luxury apartment community. Apartment homes include Stainless Steel Appliances, vinyl plank flooring, Walk- In closets and private balconies. The Henry features community garden, Large Resort Style Swimming Pool, Resident Lounge, state-of-the-art fitness facility and indoor and outdoor basketball courts.Pomona, NY offers awe inspiring nature landmarks such as Rockland Lake, Bear Mountain, Harriman and Hook Mountain State Park. You won't have to travel distances to take in the beauty of the area landscape.The Henry is also a commuter's dream. The apartment community is centrally located close to the Unites States Military Academy at West Point and Rockland County's many companies such as Novartis Pharmaceuticals. We're also under an hour drive from New York City, White Plains, and Stamford Connecticut. With NJ Transit nearby, Bergen County is jus a scenic train ride away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit; Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $35
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Henry Apartments have any available units?
The Henry Apartments has 10 units available starting at $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Henry Apartments have?
Some of The Henry Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Henry Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Henry Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Summer Move In Special! --- READY TO MOVE? MOVE IN TO ONE OF OUR BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT HOMES BY JULY 20TH AND RECEIVE UP TO 1 MONTH FREE! -- Call Today For Details!
Is The Henry Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Henry Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Henry Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Henry Apartments offers parking.
Does The Henry Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Henry Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Henry Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Henry Apartments has a pool.
Does The Henry Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Henry Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Henry Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Henry Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Henry Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Henry Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Henry Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with BalconyPomona Apartments with Garage
Pomona Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJ
Ossining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJSloatsburg, NYGreenwood Lake, NYHartsdale, NYPaterson, NJBeacon, NYHawthorne, NJ
Eastchester, NYPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYPompton Lakes, NJScarsdale, NYTotowa, NJGarfield, NJSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYPearl River, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity