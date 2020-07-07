The Henry Apartments

Amenities
The Henry offers an opportunity to discover all the conveniences of a luxury apartment community. Apartment homes include Stainless Steel Appliances, vinyl plank flooring, Walk- In closets and private balconies. The Henry features community garden, Large Resort Style Swimming Pool, Resident Lounge, state-of-the-art fitness facility and indoor and outdoor basketball courts.Pomona, NY offers awe inspiring nature landmarks such as Rockland Lake, Bear Mountain, Harriman and Hook Mountain State Park. You won't have to travel distances to take in the beauty of the area landscape.The Henry is also a commuter's dream. The apartment community is centrally located close to the Unites States Military Academy at West Point and Rockland County's many companies such as Novartis Pharmaceuticals. We're also under an hour drive from New York City, White Plains, and Stamford Connecticut. With NJ Transit nearby, Bergen County is jus a scenic train ride away.