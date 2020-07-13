/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:01 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Pomona, NY with pool
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of Pomona
15 Brevoort Drive
15 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area.
7 Charles Lane
7 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
Studio
$1,350
541 sqft
Spacious Studio apartment in the Gardens at Palisades. Crown moldings, hardwood floors, large walk in closet, freshly painted and in beautiful condition.
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.
11 E Mayer Drive
11 East Mayer Drive, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3202 sqft
Pretty Colonial on a stunning piece of private property with an in-ground pool located in the prestigious Montebello area in the very highly rated Suffern Schools. Step up to your Rocking chair slate front porch, sit and enjoy morning coffee.
75 Eagle Ridge Way
75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1068 sqft
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore.
Results within 10 miles of Pomona
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,420
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
14 Dakota Court
14 Dakota Court, Suffern, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2632 sqft
Prestigious Gated community in Ramapo Cirque offers views that are just breath taking on beuatufully landscaped setting. This community has so many amenities: there is so much to do.
302 Old Mill Road
302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit.
1099 DEVON CT
1099 Devon Court, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
714 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedrm/1 bth first floor end unit . Modern kitchen and updated BTH, laminate wd flrs, gas fireplace & new carpet. Amenities: pool, clubhouse and tot lot.Close to NY &NJ highways
Saddle River
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD
2 Toboggan Ridge, Saddle River, NJ
Studio
$9,000
2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location.
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.
2386 Quill Ct
2386 Quill Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1672 sqft
Modern brick townhouse with mountain views and many updates! 1st floor has hardwood flooring, 2nd floor has new vinyl plank flooring. Granite kitchen, crown moldings, new windows, updated powder room. Master bedroom with large bath.
1105 Parkview Drive
1105 Parkview Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
886 sqft
ATTENTION RENTERS! TUXEDO HEIGHTS! Top level of Complex offers a beautiful END UNIT Condo with GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, bright and open floor plan and bonus GARAGE! Large living area has a true WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE to snuggle in front of a cozy
