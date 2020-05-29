Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Point Lookout
Find more places like
15 Beech Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Point Lookout, NY
/
15 Beech Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM
Check Availability
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street
·
(516) 432-5777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Point Lookout
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY 11569
Point Lookout
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$20,000
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 15 Beech Street have any available units?
15 Beech Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Beech Street have?
Some of 15 Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Beech Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Point Lookout
.
Does 15 Beech Street offer parking?
No, 15 Beech Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 15 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Beech Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Beech Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Beech Street has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Point Lookout 2 Bedrooms
Point Lookout 3 Bedrooms
Point Lookout Apartments with Balcony
Point Lookout Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Point Lookout Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NY
Mineola, NY
Valley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NY
Huntington Station, NY
Rockville Centre, NY
Hauppauge, NY
East Massapequa, NY
Melville, NY
Mamaroneck, NY
West Hempstead, NY
East Garden City, NY
Mount Vernon, NY
Lynbrook, NY
Rye, NY
Bayville, NY
Great Neck Plaza, NY
Franklin Square, NY
Oyster Bay, NY
Hewlett, NY
Great Neck Estates, NY
Sands Point, NY
West Islip, NY
Oceanside, NY
Farmingdale, NY
Pelham Manor, NY
Sea Cliff, NY
Roslyn, NY
East Meadow, NY
Port Washington North, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology