15 Beech Street.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

15 Beech Street

15 Beech Street · (516) 432-5777
Location

15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY 11569
Point Lookout

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15 Beech Street have any available units?
15 Beech Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Beech Street have?
Some of 15 Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Beech Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Lookout.
Does 15 Beech Street offer parking?
No, 15 Beech Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 15 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Beech Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Beech Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Beech Street has units with air conditioning.

