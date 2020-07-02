All apartments in Piermont
318 Harbor Cove

318 Harbor Cv · (914) 261-5851
Location

318 Harbor Cv, Piermont, NY 10968

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Sophisticated charm fills this gleaming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Live in Piermont's luxurious concierge building with all the amenities included in your rent. Features include plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, indoor parking, granite counters, balcony with mountain and river views. Amenities include health and fitness membership, indoor pool, tennis courts, indoor parking. Close to transportation. Easy commute to NYC! Walk to town for fine dining, galleries, shopping and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Harbor Cove have any available units?
318 Harbor Cove has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 Harbor Cove have?
Some of 318 Harbor Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Harbor Cove currently offering any rent specials?
318 Harbor Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Harbor Cove pet-friendly?
No, 318 Harbor Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piermont.
Does 318 Harbor Cove offer parking?
Yes, 318 Harbor Cove offers parking.
Does 318 Harbor Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Harbor Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Harbor Cove have a pool?
Yes, 318 Harbor Cove has a pool.
Does 318 Harbor Cove have accessible units?
No, 318 Harbor Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Harbor Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Harbor Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Harbor Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Harbor Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
