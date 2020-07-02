318 Harbor Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool tennis court

Sophisticated charm fills this gleaming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Live in Piermont's luxurious concierge building with all the amenities included in your rent. Features include plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, indoor parking, granite counters, balcony with mountain and river views. Amenities include health and fitness membership, indoor pool, tennis courts, indoor parking. Close to transportation. Easy commute to NYC! Walk to town for fine dining, galleries, shopping and so much more.