Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Lovely Phoenix - 2 bdrm, Great Locale, - Property Id: 182785



Many renovations done and ongoing! New responsive owner! Great location to go for walks with children, and or dog! Laundry area in each building. Ample storage in kitchen cupboards, linen closet, and clothes closets.

Take advantage of this new opportunity now as you will see the transformation of this property and everyone will be clamoring to get on the waiting list.

Pet-friendly with 25.00/mo pet fee and owner approval.

Utilities are separate and minimal.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12-18-park-st.-2bdrm-phoenix-ny/182785

Property Id 182785



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5961012)