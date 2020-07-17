Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Lovely Phoenix - 2 bdrm, Great Locale, - Property Id: 182785
Many renovations done and ongoing! New responsive owner! Great location to go for walks with children, and or dog! Laundry area in each building. Ample storage in kitchen cupboards, linen closet, and clothes closets.
Take advantage of this new opportunity now as you will see the transformation of this property and everyone will be clamoring to get on the waiting list.
Pet-friendly with 25.00/mo pet fee and owner approval.
Utilities are separate and minimal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12-18-park-st.-2bdrm-phoenix-ny/182785
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5961012)