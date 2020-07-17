All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

12-18 Park St. 2bdrm

12 Park St · (315) 303-8887
Location

12 Park St, Phoenix, NY 13135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $795 · Avail. Aug 1

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Available 08/01/20 Lovely Phoenix - 2 bdrm, Great Locale, - Property Id: 182785

Many renovations done and ongoing! New responsive owner! Great location to go for walks with children, and or dog! Laundry area in each building. Ample storage in kitchen cupboards, linen closet, and clothes closets.
Take advantage of this new opportunity now as you will see the transformation of this property and everyone will be clamoring to get on the waiting list.
Pet-friendly with 25.00/mo pet fee and owner approval.
Utilities are separate and minimal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12-18-park-st.-2bdrm-phoenix-ny/182785
Property Id 182785

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5961012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

