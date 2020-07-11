/
25 Luxury Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham Manor
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR. One year rental is $12,500 monthly. Short term rental is $13,500 monthly.
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
Kings Point
6 Tideway Street
6 Tideway Street, Kings Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
Sprawling Contemporary Ranch On A Quiet & Prestigious Tree-Lined St. in the Village of KP. 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. Sunny & Open Floor Plan. Perfect For Entertaining.
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
Results within 10 miles of Pelham Manor
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly
Riverdale
639 W 252nd Street
639 West 252nd Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3596 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fabulous neighborhood with an easy commute anywhere in the Tri-state area by car or train/Metro North. Fully renovated colonial w/high-end finishes decked out with Pella Designer series custom windows and doors.
Flushing
42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl
42-98 Saull Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$21,500
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Saull Street, 2nd fl with 2 car garage - Property Id: 313606 Beautiful recently renovated 2BR , 1 bath.apartment located in a two family semi attached house, 2nd fl.
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.
238 Osborn Road
238 Osborn Road, Harrison, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
3800 sqft
Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home set on an attractive 1 acre in sought after Sterling Ridge.
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3810 sqft
New construction in the city of Rye built with the finest materials and craftsmanship. Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.
10 Plymouth Road
10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
7500 sqft
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5401 sqft
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,950
3571 sqft
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.
Kensington
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
Harlem
251 W 138th St
251 West 138th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$11,495
*Virtual Tour Available* Welcome to the sprawling 4500+ square foot townhome at 251 West 138th Street.
Hamilton Heights
470 West 143rd Street
470 West 143rd Street, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
MOVE INTO A SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN HISTORIC HAMILTON HEIGHTS! Then enjoy tons of outdoor space - A 2-story roof deck, terrace and private back yard with a grill, Jacuzzi and outdoor shower. This house is huge - almost 6,000 square ft.
Harlem
887 St Nicholas Ave
887 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,995
*Virtual Tour Available* Welcome to 887 Saint Nicholas Avenue, where history meets luxury! This one-of-a-kind 22' by 52' townhouse has been completely restored to accentuate luxury while incorporating incredible original details.
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
