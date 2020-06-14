/
furnished apartments
47 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham Manor
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
52 Webster Avenue
52 Webster Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
864 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom loft apartment in the historic Knickerbocker Press Building now Known as Knickerbocker Lofts. The unit offers a two floor, open concept design with ample room for an office/work-space. Full bath upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham Manor
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
216 Richbell Road
216 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Side
1 Unit Available
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
11 Balint
11 Balint Dr, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
890 sqft
Totally Renovated unit A MUST SEE! This well managed and well maintained complex is on a cul de sac, has a large swimming pool along with a playground and a basketball court. A commuters dream with express bus to NYC and metro north nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.
Results within 10 miles of Pelham Manor
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,095
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
42 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4 Martine Avenue
4 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Phenomenal rental location and it doesn't get better then this, furnished or unfurnished. Large bright one bedroom with washer/dryer in the unit. Concierge 24/7 and has a state of the art health club with pool & spa.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Crotona Park East
1 Unit Available
1824 Mohegan Avenue
1824 Mohegan Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1184 sqft
Make this beautiful newly renovated and fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment your new abode. Fully equipped kitchen, large living room, master bedroom and airy balcony are some of the key features of this centrally located apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in Bay Terrace, this beautiful townhouse boasts a modern kitchen, luxurious contemporary bathrooms with jacuzzi, 3 nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Plandome Manor
1 Unit Available
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
