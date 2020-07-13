/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY with pool
1 of 36
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham Manor
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1525 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo For Rent. Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham Manor
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
1302 Waring Avenue
1302 Waring Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1545 sqft
Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut wood oak cabinets with self closing hinges , stainless steel appliances ,wine cooler,
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Unit with 9' ceilings at The Tower Club, located just minutes from Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station (approx. 32 minutes to Grand Central Station).
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2 Consulate Drive
2 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1056 sqft
Unit is vacant and can be shown following Covid - 19 guidelines. Masks and gloves must be worn. Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
3 Sadore Lane
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated First Floor unit no carpet needed with managment permission. Unit features new kitchen with marble tiles, refinished hardwood floors, renovated bath and lots of closets. Complex offers playgrounds and Pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
4 Sadore Lane
4 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
This is a lovely apartment that is close to all transportation, shopping, parks and schools There is no parking This is a first floor unit and area rugs can be used! All wood floors. The unit will be cleaned and the air conditioner will be replaced.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3 Consulate Drive
3 Consulate Dr, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
900 sqft
Junior Two bedroom 2nd bedroom could be a home office or den also. Large Master bedroom w/Walk-in Closet.Top floor condo rental with nature views in gatehouse community. Freshly prepped with new Cortec floors and designer paint.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive
14 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private Upper floor condo apartment in sought after Bronxville Glen gated community. Nicely maintained two bedroom unit plus loft space for den/bedroom. Spacious unit with spiral staircase to loft and huge storage attic.
Results within 10 miles of Pelham Manor
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
97 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,745
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,650
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,034
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,649
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
