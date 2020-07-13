Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

119 Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pelham Manor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.

Last updated April 16
1 Unit Available
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Verified

Last updated July 8
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,449
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
379 Huguenot Street
379 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment Over Store Located in the Heart of New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with White Appliances Appliances, Dishwasher, and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
34 Circuit Road
34 Circuit Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Live quietly & peacefully in this beautiful colonial apartment home. This bright, well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is in a quiet community very close to the beautiful Glen Island Park & Beach.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
504 Pelham Road
504 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Bright and sunny garden style rental on lower level. Nothing feels better than walking out your door, smelling the sea air and hearing seagulls in the distance chasing fishing boats out to sea.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
3313 Rombouts Avenue
3313 Rombouts Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1546 sqft
Large 3 bedrooms duplex with 2 baths on second floor in a private non owner occupied 2 family house in CO-OP CITY. Full bath with tub and shower. Plenty of street parking. unit is 2 levels with all the bedrooms on the 2nd level.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
41 Whitewood Avenue
41 Whitewood Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
850 sqft
Just Finished and Masterfully Renovated, this compact home is unlike any other. Gutted to the studs and rebuilt, everything inside is new again.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1525 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo For Rent. Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
North Side
52 Claremont Place
52 Claremont Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Lovely Oakwood Heights rental ---Bright first floor unit - Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout- spacious living room with new hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, bath and eat in kitchen, new blinds on all the windows.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Verified

Last updated July 13
$
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,267
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

Last updated July 13
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

Last updated July 8
3 Units Available
Bronxdale
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,029
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

Last updated July 8
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

Last updated July 8
2 Units Available
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Verified

Last updated July 8
5 Units Available
Morris Park
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Verified

Last updated July 13
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,095
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Verified

Last updated June 15
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

Last updated June 18
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pelham Manor, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pelham Manor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

