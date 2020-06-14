Apartment List
388 Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
629 Ely Avenue
629 Ely Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
8875 sqft
JULY/AUGUST RENTAL. Over 1 private landscaped acre on a coveted block. A huge yard for summer fun! 2 Home offices, and ample space for virtual work and study from home for the whole family! Striking foyer with a dramatic curved staircase.

1 Unit Available
915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.

1 Unit Available
914 Wynnewood Road
914 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Come to the beautiful tranquility of Pelham Manor in Westchester County. Enjoy this sun filled 2 bed 2 bath Condo with fireplace and gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors. Walk to shopping, hair salons, restaurants and schools.

1 Unit Available
105 Jackson Avenue
105 Jackson Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1760 sqft
Fabulous Ranch Style Home With 2,470 Square Feet. Upstairs Has An Open Concept Design With A Great Open Kitchen-Family Room (FPLC) Combination. The Kitchen Has Been Nicely Up-Dated, And The Oak Floors Have been Completely Re-Finished.
Verified

2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
$1,849
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
106 Fourth Avenue
106 Fourth Avenue, Pelham, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,730
635 sqft
Available 07/01/20 106 Fourth Avenue -Third Floor Front - Property Id: 300761 Bright, sunny 1bd/1ba with eat-in kitchen in a small, quiet, and safe pre-war walk-up building. Available first week of July.

Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
61 Highbrook Avenue
61 Highbrook Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2064 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME. Classic 1923 Tudor style home with old world charm updated for modern living.

1 Unit Available
730 Pelham Road
730 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, dining area, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
720 Pelham Road
720 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
995 sqft
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! Renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, dining area, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Residence Park
1 Unit Available
234 Drake Avenue
234 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
800 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Garden Style Building Located in New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout.

1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.

Residence Park
1 Unit Available
34 Circuit Road
34 Circuit Road, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Live quietly & peacefully in this beautiful colonial apartment home. This bright, well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is in a quiet community very close to the beautiful Glen Island Park & Beach.

North Side
1 Unit Available
52 Claremont Place
52 Claremont Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Lovely Oakwood Heights rental ---Bright first floor unit - Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout- spacious living room with new hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, bath and eat in kitchen, new blinds on all the windows.

1 Unit Available
135 Fifth Ave., #3E
135 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom apartment with the Metro North train station right outside your door! Located in the beautiful Village of Pelham, NY just outside of NYC, the apartment is in a lovely tudor style building on Fifth Ave, the main street.

1 Unit Available
10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Verified

7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,399
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

Pelham Gardens
2 Units Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.

1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Convertible 2 bedrooms into 3 bedrooms - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pelham Manor, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pelham Manor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

