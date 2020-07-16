Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Pearl River, NY with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pearl River renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Margaret Keahon Drive
117 Margaret Keahon Drive, Pearl River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3255 sqft
Executive rental for those looking for an upscale home in a quiet neighborhood. Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with high end finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl River
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
29 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,963
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,046
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
318 Harbor Cove
318 Harbor Cv, Piermont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1335 sqft
Sophisticated charm fills this gleaming 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Live in Piermont's luxurious concierge building with all the amenities included in your rent.
Results within 10 miles of Pearl River
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
$
8 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,658
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,075
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
12 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,765
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,945
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
River Edge
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 4 at 11:06 PM
193 Units Available
One500
1500 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
Studio
$1,885
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1176 sqft
The lifestyle collection at One500 offers a sophisticated array of studio, 1, 2 & 2+ den residences surrounded by an unprecedented wealth of amenities designed exclusively to serve your every need.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Englewood
4 William St 411
4 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
710 sqft
Sleek & Modern 1 Bedroom Near Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 281665 - No Broker Fee - 1 Month Free (On Select Units) - $1,000 Security Deposit (With approved credit score) - Pets Okay ! - Laundry In Unit ! One William is the by far the

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Brevoort Drive
15 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1116-1120 Warburton Avenue
1116 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
Come home to this beautiful apartment at The River Hill Condo in NW Yonkers Greystone neighborhood. Secluded between a privacy wall and the Hudson River. Open concept living; tile flooring; on site laundry and storage.
City Guide for Pearl River, NY

"Pearl River, Pearl River, / If you could talk, what would you say / When you talk in a strange room / The dark falls, falls away!" (Pearl River, musical Lyrics: singers / songwriters--Cyril Neville and Devon Allman)

Pearl River has a fascinating history of invention, foresight and pioneering works that continues to bear fruit despite several "winds of change." A Rockland County hamlet -- Pearl River is a mid-sized community of 15,876 residents cushioned within Orange Town. It's the ideal place to relocate: the community is forward thinking, full of prospects and offers a range in living standards. Pearl River was ranked among "100 Best Places to Live" by CNNMoney.com when factoring cost of living, traveling and walkability, quality of housing, and economic outlook. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Pearl River, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pearl River renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

