68 Apartments for rent in Pearl River, NY with balcony

"Pearl River, Pearl River, / If you could talk, what would you say / When you talk in a strange room / The dark falls, falls away!" (Pearl River, musical Lyrics: singers / songwriters--Cyril Neville and Devon Allman)

Pearl River has a fascinating history of invention, foresight and pioneering works that continues to bear fruit despite several "winds of change." A Rockland County hamlet -- Pearl River is a mid-sized community of 15,876 residents cushioned within Orange Town. It's the ideal place to relocate: the community is forward thinking, full of prospects and offers a range in living standards. Pearl River was ranked among "100 Best Places to Live" by CNNMoney.com when factoring cost of living, traveling and walkability, quality of housing, and economic outlook. See more