68 Apartments for rent in Pearl River, NY with balcony
"Pearl River, Pearl River, / If you could talk, what would you say / When you talk in a strange room / The dark falls, falls away!" (Pearl River, musical Lyrics: singers / songwriters--Cyril Neville and Devon Allman)
Pearl River has a fascinating history of invention, foresight and pioneering works that continues to bear fruit despite several "winds of change." A Rockland County hamlet -- Pearl River is a mid-sized community of 15,876 residents cushioned within Orange Town. It's the ideal place to relocate: the community is forward thinking, full of prospects and offers a range in living standards. Pearl River was ranked among "100 Best Places to Live" by CNNMoney.com when factoring cost of living, traveling and walkability, quality of housing, and economic outlook. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pearl River renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.