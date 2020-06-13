Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

68 Apartments for rent in Pearl River, NY with balcony

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl River
Last updated June 13
$
Riverside
33 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Last updated June 13
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,645
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
Last updated June 13
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
103 Smith Hill Road
103 Smith Hill Rd, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
126 Rock Hill Road
126 Rock Hill Rd, Rockland County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1756 sqft
Lovely Splanch , features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, large walk-in-pantry/storage closet, Basement is walkout with new carpeting, full size windows and opens to a large deck , shed walking distance to

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1487 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9 Bayberry Drive
9 Bayberry Drive, Viola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1903 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath, Ranchero style home in desirable cul-de -sac location. Home features granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Formal dining rm with large updated windows overlooking flat backyard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
36 River Road
36 River Road, Grand View-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,875
830 sqft
Start you day waking up to breathtaking sunrises in this stunning Hudson River waterfront cottage. This cottage has been meticulously designed and is in move in ready condition.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1 Muir Lane
1 Muir Lane, New City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2676 sqft
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
188 Main Street
188 Main Street, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Top of the line, 3 BR, 3 FULL BATH distinctive & charming on Main street with 2 Parking space. One of The Nyack's finest, and most quiet apartment, yet close to all shopping, restaurants, banks and parks, ...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
12 Milford Court
12 Milford Court, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Townhouse in the Hamlets (Knolls East) - Property Id: 294406 Tri-Level, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Finished Basement, Garage, Driveway, Kitchen, Dining Rm, Living Rm, Fireplace, Back Deck, Laundry.

Last updated June 13
Closter
1 Unit Available
23 Primrose Ln
23 Primrose Lane, Closter, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located in a great location in Closter. Enclosed back porch/sunroom overlooking the large backyard. Attached 1 car garage with ample parking for additional 4 cars in the driveway.

Last updated June 13
Saddle River
1 Unit Available
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD
2 Toboggan Ridge, Saddle River, NJ
Studio
$9,000
2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location.

Last updated June 13
Upper Saddle River
1 Unit Available
7 PHARIS PL
7 Pharis Place, Upper Saddle River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
A great home w/ open floor plan. Features a 2 story great room, brick fireplace. The Kitchen is very large with a dinette area and fireplace. You will enjoy staying in this custom designed HOME! A stately Colonial in a Blue Ribbon School System.
Results within 10 miles of Pearl River
Last updated June 13
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Last updated June 13
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
City Guide for Pearl River, NY

"Pearl River, Pearl River, / If you could talk, what would you say / When you talk in a strange room / The dark falls, falls away!" (Pearl River, musical Lyrics: singers / songwriters--Cyril Neville and Devon Allman)

Pearl River has a fascinating history of invention, foresight and pioneering works that continues to bear fruit despite several "winds of change." A Rockland County hamlet -- Pearl River is a mid-sized community of 15,876 residents cushioned within Orange Town. It's the ideal place to relocate: the community is forward thinking, full of prospects and offers a range in living standards. Pearl River was ranked among "100 Best Places to Live" by CNNMoney.com when factoring cost of living, traveling and walkability, quality of housing, and economic outlook. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pearl River, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pearl River renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

