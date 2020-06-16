All apartments in Palmyra
Find more places like 302 Canal Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmyra, NY
/
302 Canal Street - 3
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

302 Canal Street - 3

302 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

302 Canal Street, Palmyra, NY 14522

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Second Floor 2 bedroom apartment. Cozy 2 bedroom with very nice bathroom located on Canal St in multifamily building. Apartment is very close to Canal, and walking trails, Main st and a laundromat. Apartment is beautifully maintained with newer laminate floors. Gas heat, and electric are your costs, while we cover water and sewer, lawn care, and trash. One pet friendly with breed restrictions, additional rent and a non refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING. Please text us at 315 690 4950 to view this great place while it lasts!!!
Newly renovated apartment with walk-in closet, bathroom, new laminate flooring, separate kitchen with fridge and stove.
Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn Maintenance Included. Right next to Canal Marina in Downtown Palmyra. Coin Laundromat right next door.

PLEASE TEXT 315-690-4950 FOR SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Canal Street - 3 have any available units?
302 Canal Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmyra, NY.
What amenities does 302 Canal Street - 3 have?
Some of 302 Canal Street - 3's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Canal Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
302 Canal Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Canal Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Canal Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 302 Canal Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 302 Canal Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 302 Canal Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Canal Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Canal Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 302 Canal Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 302 Canal Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 302 Canal Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Canal Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Canal Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Canal Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Canal Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBrockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NY
Spencerport, NYAvon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport