302 Canal Street - 3

Amenities

Beautiful Second Floor 2 bedroom apartment. Cozy 2 bedroom with very nice bathroom located on Canal St in multifamily building. Apartment is very close to Canal, and walking trails, Main st and a laundromat. Apartment is beautifully maintained with newer laminate floors. Gas heat, and electric are your costs, while we cover water and sewer, lawn care, and trash. One pet friendly with breed restrictions, additional rent and a non refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING. Please text us at 315 690 4950 to view this great place while it lasts!!!

Newly renovated apartment with walk-in closet, bathroom, new laminate flooring, separate kitchen with fridge and stove.

Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn Maintenance Included. Right next to Canal Marina in Downtown Palmyra. Coin Laundromat right next door.



PLEASE TEXT 315-690-4950 FOR SHOWINGS.