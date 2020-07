Emerald Springs Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground putting green bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Emerald Springs Apartments in Painted Post, NY offers floor plans ranging in size from studio to four bedroom, so you're sure to find one that suits your lifestyle. Our beautiful landscaping and waterfront location will be sure to catch your attention, and inside our homes, you'll find air conditioning, a well-equipped kitchen, and additional storage. Plus, some homes have an in-home washer & dryer; there are also on-site laundry facilities. Our fitness center, community center, and library give you plenty of opportunities to socialize and meet your neighbors. We offer covered parking and garages, and there is an on-site bus stop. Plus, we are pet friendly and even have an on-site dog park! Emerald Springs is perfectly located near I-86 and I-99, and it's an easy trip to Painted Post and Corning. Shopping is nearby, as well.