8 Babcock Street-A

8 Babcock Street · (315) 439-0805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Babcock Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
SUNY Oswego - Great Price, Nice house - Everything included, off street parking, big bedrooms. Call / Text 315-217-1244
SUNY Oswego - Great Price, Nice house - Everything included, off street parking, big bedrooms. Call / Text 315-217-1244

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Babcock Street-A have any available units?
8 Babcock Street-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oswego, NY.
Is 8 Babcock Street-A currently offering any rent specials?
8 Babcock Street-A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Babcock Street-A pet-friendly?
No, 8 Babcock Street-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oswego.
Does 8 Babcock Street-A offer parking?
Yes, 8 Babcock Street-A does offer parking.
Does 8 Babcock Street-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Babcock Street-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Babcock Street-A have a pool?
No, 8 Babcock Street-A does not have a pool.
Does 8 Babcock Street-A have accessible units?
No, 8 Babcock Street-A does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Babcock Street-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Babcock Street-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Babcock Street-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Babcock Street-A does not have units with air conditioning.
