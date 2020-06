Amenities

Orient waterfront home set on an acre of land with private beach features break taking water Views of the sound from both floors, balconies and all rooms. This European inspired home offers a fully Equipped Gourmet Kitchen, oversized dining room, Living Room, family room, office, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Enjoy the privacy, tranquility, views and convenience to transportation, dining, vineyards and more. 2 miles to Orient ferry, 7 miles to Jitney and LIRR in Greenport.