113 Viking Place

This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an attached garage, high ceilings, carpeted bedrooms, window coverings, plenty of natural lighting, large basement, patio overseeing the spacious backyard with a pool, extra storage, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move-In Special! Move in by June 30th for HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.