Onondaga County, NY
113 Viking Place
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:39 PM

113 Viking Place

113 Viking Place · (646) 506-9286
Location

113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY 13088
Galeville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an attached garage, high ceilings, carpeted bedrooms, window coverings, plenty of natural lighting, large basement, patio overseeing the spacious backyard with a pool, extra storage, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move-In Special! Move in by June 30th for HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Viking Place have any available units?
113 Viking Place has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Viking Place have?
Some of 113 Viking Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Viking Place currently offering any rent specials?
113 Viking Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Viking Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Viking Place is pet friendly.
Does 113 Viking Place offer parking?
Yes, 113 Viking Place offers parking.
Does 113 Viking Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Viking Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Viking Place have a pool?
Yes, 113 Viking Place has a pool.
Does 113 Viking Place have accessible units?
No, 113 Viking Place does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Viking Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Viking Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Viking Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Viking Place does not have units with air conditioning.
