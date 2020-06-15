All apartments in Oneonta
7-9 Weidman - 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

7-9 Weidman - 5

7-9 Weidman Place · (607) 222-8932
Location

7-9 Weidman Place, Oneonta, NY 13820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 22

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Now leasing 2020-2021 5BR Student Apartment. Rent is $3600/semester/person. ALL Utilities included and Free WiFi. Flat screen TV included with apartment. Laundry and plentiful off-street parking available on site.
7-9 Weidman pl is a large apartment building located on a quiet private street one block from the Hartwick Wall. The location is also one block from the Center and Church St bus stop. The building offers generally good sized bedrooms and all utilities included. Heat, Hot water, Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, plowing, maintenance and Free WiFi. The building has plentiful off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7-9 Weidman - 5 have any available units?
7-9 Weidman - 5 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7-9 Weidman - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
7-9 Weidman - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7-9 Weidman - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 7-9 Weidman - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oneonta.
Does 7-9 Weidman - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 7-9 Weidman - 5 does offer parking.
Does 7-9 Weidman - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7-9 Weidman - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7-9 Weidman - 5 have a pool?
No, 7-9 Weidman - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 7-9 Weidman - 5 have accessible units?
No, 7-9 Weidman - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7-9 Weidman - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7-9 Weidman - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7-9 Weidman - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7-9 Weidman - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
