7-9 Weidman - 5

Amenities

all utils included parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

Now leasing 2020-2021 5BR Student Apartment. Rent is $3600/semester/person. ALL Utilities included and Free WiFi. Flat screen TV included with apartment. Laundry and plentiful off-street parking available on site.

7-9 Weidman pl is a large apartment building located on a quiet private street one block from the Hartwick Wall. The location is also one block from the Center and Church St bus stop. The building offers generally good sized bedrooms and all utilities included. Heat, Hot water, Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, plowing, maintenance and Free WiFi. The building has plentiful off street parking.