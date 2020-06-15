All apartments in Oneonta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

6 Market St - B-5

6 Market St · (607) 222-8932
Location

6 Market St, Oneonta, NY 13820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great 2BR unit on the main floor. Open floorplan with tons of natural light. Includes all utilities, Free WiFi, laundry on site, parking available.
The Spaulding Building is a Historic Bread Factory that has been converted to 39 Apartments in the early 1980's. All units are modern and well maintained. Common areas are clean and checked upon regularly. Tenants range from students, faculty and recent graduates. Building is secured 24/7 and the units are mostly studio, 1 and 2 BR, creating a quieter more serious environment for your housing needs! Assigned parking is $25/month and available on a limited basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

