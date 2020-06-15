6 Market St - B-5

Amenities

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Great 2BR unit on the main floor. Open floorplan with tons of natural light. Includes all utilities, Free WiFi, laundry on site, parking available.

The Spaulding Building is a Historic Bread Factory that has been converted to 39 Apartments in the early 1980's. All units are modern and well maintained. Common areas are clean and checked upon regularly. Tenants range from students, faculty and recent graduates. Building is secured 24/7 and the units are mostly studio, 1 and 2 BR, creating a quieter more serious environment for your housing needs! Assigned parking is $25/month and available on a limited basis.