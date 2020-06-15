All apartments in Oneonta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

54 East St

54 East Street · (607) 222-8932
Location

54 East Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$500

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Large 5BR Student rental available forSummer ONLY for 2020, from June 1st- August 15th. There is nothing better than having an entire house to yourself. This large single family home located just off campus will be the best spot for you four friends next school year. $500/person per bedroom is FULLY FURNISHED and includes ALL UTILITIES, Cable/internet and a large flat screen, wall mounted TV! EVERYTHING you need will be right here for you, first floor laundry, separate dining room, large kitchen, large living room. 2 shared baths and one private half bath. Off street parking for 5 cars.

54 East is located 2 blocks from the cow path, making the walk to SUNY a breeze. When the weather is bad the bus stop is across the street! Last but not least. 5off street parking spots makes parking and commuting a breeze.

Come check this house out today and show it off to your friends next year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 East St have any available units?
54 East St has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 East St have?
Some of 54 East St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 East St currently offering any rent specials?
54 East St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 East St pet-friendly?
No, 54 East St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oneonta.
Does 54 East St offer parking?
Yes, 54 East St does offer parking.
Does 54 East St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 East St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 East St have a pool?
No, 54 East St does not have a pool.
Does 54 East St have accessible units?
No, 54 East St does not have accessible units.
Does 54 East St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 East St has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 East St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 East St has units with air conditioning.
