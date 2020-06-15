54 East St

Amenities

Large 5BR Student rental available forSummer ONLY for 2020, from June 1st- August 15th. There is nothing better than having an entire house to yourself. This large single family home located just off campus will be the best spot for you four friends next school year. $500/person per bedroom is FULLY FURNISHED and includes ALL UTILITIES, Cable/internet and a large flat screen, wall mounted TV! EVERYTHING you need will be right here for you, first floor laundry, separate dining room, large kitchen, large living room. 2 shared baths and one private half bath. Off street parking for 5 cars.



54 East is located 2 blocks from the cow path, making the walk to SUNY a breeze. When the weather is bad the bus stop is across the street! Last but not least. 5off street parking spots makes parking and commuting a breeze.



Come check this house out today and show it off to your friends next year!