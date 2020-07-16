Rent Calculator
44 Church Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
44 Church Street
44 Church Street
No Longer Available
Location
44 Church Street, Oneonta, NY 13820
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST A SWEET LITTLE HOME.....Great central location, walk to everything!!!! Near a bus stop. Off street parking. 1 Car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 44 Church Street have any available units?
44 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oneonta, NY
.
Is 44 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 44 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oneonta
.
Does 44 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 44 Church Street offers parking.
Does 44 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Church Street have a pool?
No, 44 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 44 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
