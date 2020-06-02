31 Main Street

Amenities

Ideal, street-level 200 SqFt professional office with its own private waiting room is availablein a well kept, modern, multi-tenant office building with off street parking in downtown Oneonta. Monthly rent includes heat, central air, and electric. Tenant responsible for cable/phone and office cleaning. Public restrooms in the lobby. Furniture shown in the media can come with the space or be removed. Prospective tenant must have good credit and references. The first month's rent and security deposit are required.