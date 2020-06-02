All apartments in Oneonta
Oneonta, NY
31 Main Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:13 PM

31 Main Street

31 Main Street · (607) 431-2540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$450

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Amenities

lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Ideal, street-level 200 SqFt professional office with its own private waiting room is availablein a well kept, modern, multi-tenant office building with off street parking in downtown Oneonta. Monthly rent includes heat, central air, and electric. Tenant responsible for cable/phone and office cleaning. Public restrooms in the lobby. Furniture shown in the media can come with the space or be removed. Prospective tenant must have good credit and references. The first month's rent and security deposit are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Main Street have any available units?
31 Main Street has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 31 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oneonta.
Does 31 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 31 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 31 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Main Street have a pool?
No, 31 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
