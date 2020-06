Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NEW LISTING!!! Spacious 3 BR whole HOUSE located just off West St. Why rent an apartment when you can have a house to yourself?? Laundry room in the house = FREE LAUNDRY. Large living room with separate dining room. Full kitchen. 3 Beds and 1 bath. Rent is $1650 a month with $500 security deposit per person. Off street parking for 3 cars.

This property is located just off West st on the way to both Hartwick and SUNY. One block from the Daily Star bus stop and a short walk to downtown as well as Walgreens. Off street parking included for 2-3 cars.