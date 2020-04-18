All apartments in Oneida
433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201

433 W Railroad St · (315) 761-3450
Location

433 W Railroad St, Oneida, NY 13421

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$2,222

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This brand new luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath residence features custom cabinets and granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk in closet, and much much more.

Set inside a 1920's factory, this free standing private structure is appointed with its own front porch and entry way, exterior planters, and facades . You will have the feel of being outside while being indoors as you walk through the streets inside the building.

All utilities, indoor climate controlled parking, onsite fitness room access and more are included in advertised pricing. Pricing based on 2 person occupancy.
Built in the early 1920's, our building has been home to many businesses, military manufacturing facilities and high quality furniture factories just to name a few. Today, after years of meticulous construction and renovations you could call Harden Plaza your home. Inside you will find 27 unique and distinct residences. Each featuring nothing but the finest fixtures, fittings, and construction features. A walk down one of our interior streets will have you feeling right at home, and our onsite gym, indoor climate controlled parking, and outdoor entertainment areas are sure to meet or exceed your standards. For us, this was more than just a few apartments inside an old building, we have created a new standard of living, and are eager to share it with those who can truly appreciate quality.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 have any available units?
433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 has a unit available for $2,222 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 have?
Some of 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 is pet friendly.
Does 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 does offer parking.
Does 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 have a pool?
No, 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 have accessible units?
No, 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201 has units with air conditioning.
