433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

This brand new luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath residence features custom cabinets and granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk in closet, and much much more.



Set inside a 1920's factory, this free standing private structure is appointed with its own front porch and entry way, exterior planters, and facades . You will have the feel of being outside while being indoors as you walk through the streets inside the building.



All utilities, indoor climate controlled parking, onsite fitness room access and more are included in advertised pricing. Pricing based on 2 person occupancy.

Built in the early 1920's, our building has been home to many businesses, military manufacturing facilities and high quality furniture factories just to name a few. Today, after years of meticulous construction and renovations you could call Harden Plaza your home. Inside you will find 27 unique and distinct residences. Each featuring nothing but the finest fixtures, fittings, and construction features. A walk down one of our interior streets will have you feeling right at home, and our onsite gym, indoor climate controlled parking, and outdoor entertainment areas are sure to meet or exceed your standards. For us, this was more than just a few apartments inside an old building, we have created a new standard of living, and are eager to share it with those who can truly appreciate quality.