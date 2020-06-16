413 West Elm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This delightful home located in Onedia, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, with foyer containing storage space, open space living room, upgraded kitchen, dining room with natural light, carpeted bedrooms, mudroom with wash/dryer hookup, backyard deck, spacious backyard with extra stroage shed, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.