All apartments in Oneida
Find more places like 413 West Elm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oneida, NY
/
413 West Elm Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

413 West Elm Street

413 West Elm Street · (646) 506-9286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

413 West Elm Street, Oneida, NY 13421

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Onedia, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, with foyer containing storage space, open space living room, upgraded kitchen, dining room with natural light, carpeted bedrooms, mudroom with wash/dryer hookup, backyard deck, spacious backyard with extra stroage shed, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 West Elm Street have any available units?
413 West Elm Street has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 West Elm Street have?
Some of 413 West Elm Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 West Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 West Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 West Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 West Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 413 West Elm Street offer parking?
No, 413 West Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 413 West Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 West Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 West Elm Street have a pool?
No, 413 West Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 West Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 413 West Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 West Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 West Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 West Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 West Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 413 West Elm Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYUtica, NY
Baldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Rome, NYCortland, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity