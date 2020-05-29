All apartments in Old Westbury
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

2 Old Wagon Lane

2 Old Wagon Lane · (516) 626-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury, NY 11568
Old Westbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 6500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace. Special Features Include Mahogany Wood Floors, Huge Gourmet Kitchen With Oversized Breakfast Room. Expansive Terrace Overlooking Gunite Pool & Cabana. Built-In Full Gas Bbq, Full Ct Basketball/Sport Ct. 3 Car Heated Garage. Property is also available For Sale. See MLS # 3197256.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Old Wagon Lane have any available units?
2 Old Wagon Lane has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Old Wagon Lane have?
Some of 2 Old Wagon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Old Wagon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2 Old Wagon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Old Wagon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2 Old Wagon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Old Westbury.
Does 2 Old Wagon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2 Old Wagon Lane does offer parking.
Does 2 Old Wagon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Old Wagon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Old Wagon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2 Old Wagon Lane has a pool.
Does 2 Old Wagon Lane have accessible units?
No, 2 Old Wagon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Old Wagon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Old Wagon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Old Wagon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Old Wagon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
