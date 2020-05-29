2 Old Wagon Lane

Amenities
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace. Special Features Include Mahogany Wood Floors, Huge Gourmet Kitchen With Oversized Breakfast Room. Expansive Terrace Overlooking Gunite Pool & Cabana. Built-In Full Gas Bbq, Full Ct Basketball/Sport Ct. 3 Car Heated Garage. Property is also available For Sale. See MLS # 3197256.