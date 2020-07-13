/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Old Field, NY with pool
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Old Field
137 Old Field Road
137 Old Field Rd, Old Field, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Waterfront Colonial On Scenic Conscience Bay With Your Own Private Dock. Updated With 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Private Drive, IG Pool and Patio/Deck,
Results within 10 miles of Old Field
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,240
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
42 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,647
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,845
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
162 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
24 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
123 Windwatch Drive
123 Windwatch Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Once You're Here, You Won't Want To Leave! Beautiful Upper Unit Overlooking The Pond And Golf Course.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
812 Towne House Vlg
812 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
lovely end unit 1br condo. Pool , tennis. Must see
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTSetauket-East Setauket, NYPort Jefferson, NYSt. James, NYSmithtown, NYSelden, NYMiller Place, NY