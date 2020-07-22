14 Studio Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY
Oceanside is home of the original Nathan Famous, the best hot dogs on the planet!
As you probably guessed from the name, Oceanside is a coastal town, that is to say, it is located near an ocean. The original name was South Bay (still keeping to the coastal theme), and the scenery is breathtaking. This community should probably enter the Guinness Book of World records for the most name changes for a city! After South Bay, the area was named Christian Hook, then Oceanville. This name had to be changed because there was another Oceanville in New York; hence Oceanside, which wouldn't you say is a prettier name? Here is all the information you need to find an apartment in Oceanside, so if you’re ready, let’s go! See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Oceanside living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Oceanside during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.