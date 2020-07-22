Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

14 Studio Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY

Studio apartments could offer the best of Oceanside living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public tra...

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
86 Moore Ave
86 Moore Avenue, Oceanside, NY
Studio
$2,400
2 bed 1 bath First Floor Unit , Central Air Washer Dryer Hook up
Results within 1 mile of Oceanside

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
1 S Forest
1 South Forest Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,650
Beautiful all newly renovated bath room , new eat in kitchen, new floors. Close to LIRR, Bus, shopping, dinning.
Results within 5 miles of Oceanside

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
405 E Broadway
405 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$3,000
Come Enjoy Hotel Life Style By The Sea! Studios Available For Yearly Rental. Please Note, This Is A Hotel Room (No Kitchen/Living Room). Room Features Bedroom, Bathroom, Coffee Maker, And Small Refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
225 W Broadway
225 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
Fabulous Studio Located In The Desirable Castle Courts Condominium.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
5 New York Avenue 5
5 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,400
Studio in Oceanfront Garden Apt Complex. Steps to Ocean!!
Results within 10 miles of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 11:09 PM
11 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
11 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Rockaway
11-20 foam place
11-20 Foam Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$3,750
750 sqft
Spacious basement Studio, 1 bathroom, Living room, eat-in kitchen , Smart TV, Free wifi and internet. One king size bed and a sofa couch bed. Beautiful get away couple of minutes away from Far Rockaways 11km beach boardwalks.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
214-85 Jamaica Ave
214-85 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,200
Office/ Store for Rent

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
101 Lincoln Avenue
101 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
$1,700
550 sqft
no board approval.Sunny Bright Studio Apartment Located In The Heart Of Mineola. Close To Lirr, Public Transportation,Shopping, Parks, Restaurants, Winthrop Hospital, And The County Seat Including Courts And County Offices.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambria Heights
224-05 Linden Blvd
224-05 Linden Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,000
1000 sqft
storefront
City Guide for Oceanside, NY

Oceanside is home of the original Nathan Famous, the best hot dogs on the planet!

As you probably guessed from the name, Oceanside is a coastal town, that is to say, it is located near an ocean. The original name was South Bay (still keeping to the coastal theme), and the scenery is breathtaking. This community should probably enter the Guinness Book of World records for the most name changes for a city! After South Bay, the area was named Christian Hook, then Oceanville. This name had to be changed because there was another Oceanville in New York; hence Oceanside, which wouldn't you say is a prettier name? Here is all the information you need to find an apartment in Oceanside, so if you’re ready, let’s go! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Oceanside, NY

Studio apartments could offer the best of Oceanside living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Oceanside during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

