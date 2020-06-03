All apartments in Ocean Beach
275 Wilmot Road
275 Wilmot Road

275 Wilmont Road · (631) 650-0900
Location

275 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY 11770
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
internet access
Beautifully Updated Beach House 1/2 Block from Ocean. Ultra Private Deck Featuring Lush Gardens, Hot Tub & Outdoor Gym. Large LR & DR w/Sliding Doors Throughout, Chef's Eat-in-Kitchen, 3 BRs & 2 Full Baths w/Laundry Area on 1st Fl, & Master BR w/Master Bath, Office Area & 2nd Fl Deck on 2nd Fl. Fully Equipped for Your Comfort w/AC & TVs in All BRs. Cable & WiFi. Minimum 2-Week Rental at $7,000/Week. Flexible Dates Beginning Last Week in July Through Labor Day. Available in September for $6,000/Week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Wilmot Road have any available units?
275 Wilmot Road has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Wilmot Road have?
Some of 275 Wilmot Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Wilmot Road currently offering any rent specials?
275 Wilmot Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Wilmot Road pet-friendly?
No, 275 Wilmot Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Beach.
Does 275 Wilmot Road offer parking?
No, 275 Wilmot Road does not offer parking.
Does 275 Wilmot Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Wilmot Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Wilmot Road have a pool?
No, 275 Wilmot Road does not have a pool.
Does 275 Wilmot Road have accessible units?
No, 275 Wilmot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Wilmot Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Wilmot Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Wilmot Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 275 Wilmot Road has units with air conditioning.
