275 Wilmot Road

Amenities
Beautifully Updated Beach House 1/2 Block from Ocean. Ultra Private Deck Featuring Lush Gardens, Hot Tub & Outdoor Gym. Large LR & DR w/Sliding Doors Throughout, Chef's Eat-in-Kitchen, 3 BRs & 2 Full Baths w/Laundry Area on 1st Fl, & Master BR w/Master Bath, Office Area & 2nd Fl Deck on 2nd Fl. Fully Equipped for Your Comfort w/AC & TVs in All BRs. Cable & WiFi. Minimum 2-Week Rental at $7,000/Week. Flexible Dates Beginning Last Week in July Through Labor Day. Available in September for $6,000/Week.