furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM
16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Nyack, NY
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Nyack
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Gracemere
8 Gracemere, Tarrytown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4228 sqft
This is a fully furnished seasonal rental, available from July 1, 2020 through Labor Day, 2020. 8 Gracemere is a charming 1914 home that has been lived in by only two families for all of its 106-year history.
Results within 10 miles of Nyack
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
17 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,135
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,455
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
70 ASHBUTON AVE
70 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
613 sqft
South Yonkers (SoYo) Luxury Units - Property Id: 270517 Good Day, Wonderful, we are so glad that you made the decision to make the nest step.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
129 Evandale Road
129 Evandale Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2486 sqft
This is a partially furnished short term rental till March 31, 2021. Beautifully 2019 renovated split style home in the desirable Edgemont School district.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
75 NETHERMONT AVE
75 Nethermont Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
Easy access to this beautiful 1 bedroom ground level apartment.Room for 1 car off street parking.This property comes completly ready to move in furnished and ready to go.We supply it all.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Cambridge Avenue
40 Cambridge Avenue, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1116 sqft
Furnished or Unfurnished Rental Building - Features: 2 bedroom w/office 1.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
61 Morrow Avenue
61 Morrow Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2500 sqft
This new to market townhome rental in the gated community at Hidden Ridge of Scarsdale offers everything you need! Boasting over 2,500 sq ft of space. This 3 bedroom/2.
