Candlewyck Park
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:39 PM

Candlewyck Park

1B3 Candlewyck Park · (607) 882-6984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1B3 Candlewyck Park, Northwest Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B2 · Avail. now

$1,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 6C3 · Avail. now

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 2A2 · Avail. now

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Candlewyck Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
The 1 & 2 bedroom residences at Candlewyck Park feature spacious layouts and generous closet space. Whether enjoying the breathtaking views of Cayuga Lake from your patio or balcony, taking advantage of Ithaca's nearby cultural and academic assets, enjoying a cook-out with friends at our community picnic area, or just relaxing inside your luxurious home, the lifestyle is perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Candlewyck Park have any available units?
Candlewyck Park has 3 units available starting at $1,343 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Candlewyck Park have?
Some of Candlewyck Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Candlewyck Park currently offering any rent specials?
Candlewyck Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Candlewyck Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Candlewyck Park is pet friendly.
Does Candlewyck Park offer parking?
Yes, Candlewyck Park offers parking.
Does Candlewyck Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Candlewyck Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Candlewyck Park have a pool?
No, Candlewyck Park does not have a pool.
Does Candlewyck Park have accessible units?
No, Candlewyck Park does not have accessible units.
Does Candlewyck Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Candlewyck Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Candlewyck Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Candlewyck Park has units with air conditioning.
